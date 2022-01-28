Videos

Shanghai grannies knit love and pride into Olympic bouquets

Around 150 pensioners in China have spent the past three months painstakingly crocheting wool-yarn roses that will become the centrepieces of the medallists' posies at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

AFP
28 January, 2022
AFP
28 January, 2022 20:17 IST

When Olympic champions at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games are handed their customary bouquets on the medal stand, no one will be prouder than Shanghai pensioner Mou Guoying.

