Videos Shanghai grannies knit love and pride into Olympic bouquets Around 150 pensioners in China have spent the past three months painstakingly crocheting wool-yarn roses that will become the centrepieces of the medallists' posies at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. AFP 28 January, 2022 20:17 IST AFP 28 January, 2022 20:17 IST When Olympic champions at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games are handed their customary bouquets on the medal stand, no one will be prouder than Shanghai pensioner Mou Guoying.She and around 150 others -- mostly elderly women -- have spent the past three months painstakingly crocheting the wool-yarn roses that will become the centrepieces of the medallists' posies. Beijing Winter Olympic venues in 60 seconds - Bird's Nest, Ice Ribbon and Ice Cube Infantino's biennial World Cup- African migrants comment draws criticism Female footballers demand right to wear hijab in French games Africa Cup of Nations: Doctor recounts deadly Cameroon stadium stampede Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar - how soon can Team India figure out their roles? Rahul Dravid: South Africa series an eye-opener for us Rahul Dravid defends KL Rahul the captain Ramesh Powar: If you don't perform, you don't get your chances Mithali Raj picks match situation over strike rate in priority list IPL 2022 auction: All retained players Dennerby hopes for improved performance from India vs Chinese Taipei in Women's Asian Cup Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 48 Highlights: Rajnish's heroics go in vain as Gujarat Giants pip Telugu Titans