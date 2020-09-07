Videos

Now it gets interesting - Zverev on wide open US Open

Alexander Zverev believes Novak Djokovic's disqualification has made things more interesting at the 2020 US Open as a new Grand Slam champion will be crowned.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 September, 2020 15:12 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 September, 2020 15:12 IST
Djokovic sensationally disqualified from US Open
Novak Djokovic defaulted from US Open: Who said what
Djokovic had no intent but rules are rules - Carreno Busta on Djokovic default
Now it gets interesting - Zverev on wide open US Open
 More Videos
Pat Cummins
England loss nothing like an Ashes loss: Cummins
WATCH: A Messi Rollercoaster for Barcelona fans
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi: Still chasing records
Barcelona will win titles without Messi - Luis Enrique
Messi: I can't bring myself to take Barcelona to court in transfer row
Serena Williams
Serena tight-lipped on joining Djokovic's new federation
Gareth Southgate
Mixed emotions for Southgate as England sneaks past Iceland
Dominic Thiem
US Open highlights: Thiem sees off Cilic, Serena through
 Related