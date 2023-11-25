MagazineBuy Print

Watch: Andrea Bocelli moves Roger Federer to tears with mesmerising rendition of ‘Nessun Dorma’

Legendary classical singer Andrea Bocelli dedicated his renowned rendition of ‘Nessun Dorma’ to Swiss tennis veteran Roger Federer during a concert in Zurich. His performance left Federer in tears.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 21:26 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

Andrea Bocelli is a renowned Italian tenor. The gifted classical singer has lent his voice to commemorate many special sporting milestones Including his spine tingling performance when Leicester City won the Premier League, on the opening day of the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, at the 2020 Men’s Euros and and at the Ballon D’Or ceremony in Paris in 2022.

Recently, Bocelli dedicated a segment of his show in Zurich to the Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer who was in the audience.

He performed the very song he sang during the Leicester ceremony - the classic ‘Nessun Dorma’ to the 20-time Grand Slam winner. His rendition left Federer visibly emotion, with the tennis great struggling to hold back his tears. After the show, Bocelli penned a heartfelt note for Federer, which he shared on Instagram.

“A myth on and off the court. A master whose control and dexterity inspire wonder, defying the humanly possible, with a loyalty and a sensitivity that the world glimpses both in the many legendary finals and in the many humanitarian endeavors that see him come out on top regularly – with the latter being the most important, because they aim to make everyone, and life itself, the winner,” Bocelli said.

“When I picture Roger Federer, I imagine him offering a handshake and an earnest smile to his opponent after a match. This intense, authentic gesture reveals the greatness of a modern hero, a shining example for us all. I myself had the privilege of shaking his hand on stage in Zurich. It was a true honor to dedicate my last song, one of opera’s best-known victory anthems, to him. It was an even greater honor to stand beside him and share the intense emotion of the moment before releasing the intensity with a hug that I have borne in my heart since that evening,” he added.

