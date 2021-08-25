Videos

Australian coach blazes a trail for women in African basketball

Meet Liz Mills, the Australian pro basketball coach who is the first woman to coach a men's basketball team in a continental tournament in Africa.

25 August, 2021
Nairobi (Kenya) 25 August, 2021 16:52 IST

When she was growing up in Australia's biggest city of Sydney, Liz Mills dreamt of one day becoming a professional basketball coach. Little did she know that she would end up having fame thrust upon her thousands of kilometres away in Africa, where she has made history as the first woman to coach a men's basketball team in a continental tournament.

