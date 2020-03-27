Videos

Adidas athletes come together for #HomeTeam campaign

In time of the coronavirus lockdown, Adidas athletes across disciplines come together to share the importance of staying at home.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 March, 2020 17:20 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 March, 2020 17:20 IST
Brighton expecting Premier League to be played behind closed doors
Adidas athletes come together for #HomeTeam campaign
Rafael Nadal offers Red Cross support amid COVID-19 outbreak
Analysts predict postponed Olympics to cost 6 billion dollars
 More Videos
Rubiales won't rush remaining fixtures once season resumes
Bach unsure of exact Olympics 2021 date amid calendar chaos
Atletico Madrid pays tribute to coronavirus health workers
Justin Langer looks for silver lining in coronavirus isolation
Lionel Messi joins other legends in coronavirus advice video
FFA CEO announces suspension of A-League
Football Icons - Thierry Henry
Postponement of Tokyo Olympics should be considered - JOC president