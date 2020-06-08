Videos Bayern secures dominant comeback win Bayern Munich's march to an eighth straight Bundesliga crown shows no signs of slowing down as it secured a 4-2 win away at Bayer Leverkusen. Team Sportstar 08 June, 2020 11:21 IST Team Sportstar 08 June, 2020 11:21 IST You don't have to fight - White on McGregor retirement Bundesliga highlights: Can strike helps Dortmund past Hertha Bayern secures dominant comeback win I want to go to NASA now: Nunes sees no limits after win More Videos Werner not distracted by Chelsea move - Nagelsmann Chelsea coach Hayes backs WSL cancellation Wehrlein believes Formula E is harder to win than F1 Leverkusen lost to Bayern's top team: Bosz Enrique laughed at the idea of losing 2015 Champions League final Joshua's passionate speech at 'Black Lives Matter' protest Messi returns to Barcelona training WATCH: India's top-10 youngest T20I debutantes