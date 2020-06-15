Videos Best of Djokovic as the Serb bows out of Ardia Tour Novak Djokovic bowed out of the Adria Tour event in Belgradee on Sunday in style as he held off the challenge of Alexander Zverev. Team Sportstar 15 June, 2020 10:17 IST Team Sportstar 15 June, 2020 10:17 IST Best of Djokovic as the Serb bows out of Ardia Tour White: No point having socially distanced crowds Brexit has the potential to destroy the Premier League: Wenger Arjen Robben trains at Bayern Munich More Videos Zverev joins Djokovic in casting doubts over US Open plan Bundesliga is good, but Bayern are just a class apart: Mancienne IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Orange Cap winners When Jofra was racially abused, thought if I had turned blind eye: Anderson Charles Schwab Challenge: Rose delighted after opening round 63 I need to educate myself on racism: Brighton coach Potter Eriksson: Manchester City must keep Guardiola Weird, eerie, or not much different? Stars on PGA Tour's return