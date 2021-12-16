Videos

When politics became an actual cage fight in Brazil

The mayor of a small Brazilian city took polarizing politics to another level when he fought a cage match to settle a score with an ex-councilman.

Borba, Brazil 16 December, 2021 16:42 IST
Read more stories on Videos.

