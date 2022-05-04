Videos Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update Manchester City will look to build on its slender lead in the first leg as it locks horns with Real Madrid in the return leg of the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 on Wednesday. Neeladri Bhattacharjee 04 May, 2022 20:39 IST Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update Neeladri Bhattacharjee 04 May, 2022 20:39 IST Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update Vietnam's first boxing world champion's battle with poverty and sexism IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB head-to-head stats, players to watch out for Villarreal vs Liverpool Champions League semifinal leg 2: Two goals too many for Emery's boys? Read more stories on Videos. More Videos IPL 2022: PBKS vs GT predicted XI, players to watch out for Liverpool must be ready to suffer against Villarreal - Klopp FairBreak Invitational 2022: From Sana Mir to Suzie Bates, captains speak on women's T20 tournament IPL 2022: KKR vs RR head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: DC vs LSG Predicted XI, Players to watch out for CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2022: RR vs MI head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: Isn't finding the right combination hurting KKR? Tim Southee weighs in