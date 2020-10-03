Videos Why Dhoni as a finisher does not work - CSK vs SRH match review We review game 14 of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad which saw CSK slump to its third consecutive loss this season. Amol Karhadkar Ashwin Achal 03 October, 2020 13:56 IST Amol Karhadkar Ashwin Achal 03 October, 2020 13:56 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Head-to-head record, statistics Watch: French Open day 6 highlights: Wins for Nadal, Halep, Thiem; Wawrinka crashes out Watch: IPL review - Pollard, Pandya brothers shine, MSD's chance for redemption? WATCH: Djokovic, Ostapenko, Tsitsipas in action from French Open Day 05 - Highlights More Videos IPL Match today: Game 14, CSK vs SRH: Head-to-head record Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians - Head-to-head record, statistics Dinesh Karthik: Youngsters are doing well, but we shouldn't get carried away Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals - Match Review Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Head-to-head record, statistics Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Match Review Lampard pleased with Mendy debut despite defeat You need to know I love to win - new City signing Ruben Dias