Videos

Why Dhoni as a finisher does not work - CSK vs SRH match review

We review game 14 of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad which saw CSK slump to its third consecutive loss this season.

Amol Karhadkar Ashwin Achal
03 October, 2020 13:56 IST
