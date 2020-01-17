Videos

McGregor would love to fight Pacquiao at new Vegas stadium

Conor McGregor insists he would love to open Las Vegas' new Allegiant Stadium with a boxing bout against Manny Pacquiao.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 January, 2020 10:53 IST

McGregor would love to fight Pacquiao at new Vegas stadium

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 January, 2020 10:53 IST
Lampard: VAR is a passion-killer
Fury: Wilder Is A 'Skinny-legged Super Noodle'
Sarri wants to lead Ronaldo to a sixth Ballon d'Or
JANUARY 2019: Selfie of the Year? Serena Williams and Roger Federer take a selfie following their mixed doubles match on day four of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament in Perth.
The world's biggest tennis stars unite in Rally for Relief
 More Videos
Australian Open to take safety first approach to bushfire smoke
Who is Quique Setien - FC Barcelona's new coach
Guardiola: I feel so sorry for Valverde at Barca
Djokovic: ATP Cup Win 'Too Special'
Nadal: Respect 'not there' from Serbia fans
Guardiola: The best is always Lionel Messi
PSG held in six-goal thriller with Monaco
NBA: Jayson Tatum dismantles Pelicans in Celtics win
 Related