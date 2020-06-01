Videos

Steve Smith: Playing at WC is pinnacle, but IPL not a bad alternative

Australian star Steve Smith said playing for your country in a World Cup game is pinnacle but if it gets postponed, then he wouldn't mind playing in the IPL.

01 June, 2020 20:40 IST
 
