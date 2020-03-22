Videos Australian PM leaves door open for rugby league to continue despite non-essential While the Australian Football League was suspended and the AFLW was cancelled on Saturday, there appears no sign on if the NRL will come to a halt. Team Sportstar 22 March, 2020 13:00 IST Australian PM leaves door open for rugby league to continue despite non-essential Team Sportstar 22 March, 2020 13:00 IST Coronavirus could delay 11-year-old table tennis prodigy's Olympic debut Australian PM leaves door open for rugby league to continue despite non-essential Japanese divided on whether Tokyo Olympics should go ahead Olympic medallist wants Tokyo postponed to avoid "Games of Death" More Videos On this day: Ronaldinho turns 40 Coronavirus - what's the latest? Coronavirus: Olympic officials adamant Games will defeat COVID-19 UEFA made a mistake allowing CL match to go ahead - Italian professor Paul Pogba: The Man Utd star who is rumoured to be leaving at end of season The Hansi Flick impact Tokyo Olympics: Plane leaves Japan to collect Olympic flame Tokyo Olympics: Prepations for 2020 Games on, says IOC president