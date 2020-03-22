Videos

Coronavirus could delay 11-year-old table tennis prodigy's Olympic debut

Syrian table tennis prodigy, Hend Zaza, may have to wait until 2024 for her Olympic debut because of coronavirus.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 March, 2020 13:08 IST

Coronavirus could delay 11-year-old table tennis prodigy's Olympic debut

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 March, 2020 13:08 IST
Hend Zaza
Coronavirus could delay 11-year-old table tennis prodigy's Olympic debut
Australian PM leaves door open for rugby league to continue despite non-essential
Japanese divided on whether Tokyo Olympics should go ahead
Olympic medallist wants Tokyo postponed to avoid "Games of Death"
 More Videos
Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho.
On this day: Ronaldinho turns 40
Coronavirus - what's the latest?
Coronavirus: Olympic officials adamant Games will defeat COVID-19
UEFA made a mistake allowing CL match to go ahead - Italian professor
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba: The Man Utd star who is rumoured to be leaving at end of season
Hansi Flick
The Hansi Flick impact
There are fears the Tokyo 2020 Olympics might be impacted due to coronavirus but the organisers insist preparations are going ahead as planned.
Tokyo Olympics: Plane leaves Japan to collect Olympic flame
After a conference call with 220 athletes representatives from all around the world, Thomas Bach, the IOC president, says preparations for Tokyo 2020 continue.
Tokyo Olympics: Prepations for 2020 Games on, says IOC president