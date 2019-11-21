Videos WATCH: India vs Bangladesh pink ball Test preview Ahead of the second Test between India and Bangladesh which will see the debut of the pink ball, we gauge the atmosphere in Kolkata and what's at stake. Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Kolkata 21 November, 2019 23:31 IST WATCH: India vs Bangladesh pink ball Test preview Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Kolkata 21 November, 2019 23:31 IST WATCH: India vs Bangladesh pink ball Test preview Jose Mourinho's career in numbers Jose Mourinho's best bits from last season Warne backs Pucovski's mental health break More Videos Koeman, Wijnaldum would 'walk off and stay off' if subjected to racist abuse LeBron James impresses Kobe Bryant with alley-oop Stefanos Tsitsipas has a new phobia ATP Final loss aside, Dominic Thiem focusing on positives Sterling trains but Gomez and Henderson withdraw from England squad Finland fans celebrate historic Euro 2020 qualification Thiem dream is coming true at ATP Finals! Nadal thanks family at world number one presentation