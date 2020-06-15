Videos Cricket stars hope ball shining rule changes are short-lived With saliva being banned from helping players shine the ball, bowlers hope the new rule ends soon. Team Sportstar 15 June, 2020 12:29 IST Team Sportstar 15 June, 2020 12:29 IST Cricket stars hope ball shining rule changes are short-lived Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Zidane pleased with Hazard as Real beat Eibar Real Madrid coach Zidane content despite second half drop off More Videos Best of Djokovic as the Serb bows out of Ardia Tour White: No point having socially distanced crowds Brexit has the potential to destroy the Premier League: Wenger Arjen Robben trains at Bayern Munich Zverev joins Djokovic in casting doubts over US Open plan Bundesliga is good, but Bayern are just a class apart: Mancienne IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Orange Cap winners When Jofra was racially abused, thought if I had turned blind eye: Anderson