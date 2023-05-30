WATCH: Jadeja’s last ball four helps CSK lift IPL trophy again; GT vs CSK match analysis

| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

Chasing a rain-curtailed 171-run target in 15 overs, CSK needed 10 to win off the last two balls, only for Ravindra Jadeja to hoist Mohit Sharma straight down the ground for a six and follow it up with a glanced four to the fine-leg boundary.

Mohit, until then, had seemed set to defend 13 runs in the last over. He conceded just three off the first four deliveries but missed his length trying to bowl yorkers off the last two.

Sai Sudharsan’s terrific 96 (47b, 8x4, 6x6) had propelled defending champion GT to a mammoth 214 for four. The score was the highest any team had made in an IPL final, but CSK was left to chase a reduced target after a 20-minute shower three balls into its reply left the turf unplayable for nearly two hours and 30 minutes.

Two practice pitches at the extreme ends of the main 22-yard strip were mangled because the covers couldn’t be brought on in time.

But once the contest restarted at 12.10 a.m., CSK scored at a rapid pace. Ruturaj Gaikwad (26, 16b, 3x4, 1x6) and Devon Conway (47, 25b, 4x4, 2x6) put on 74 runs in just 39 balls, and Ajinkya Rahane (27, 13b, 2x4, 2x6) and Shivam Dube (32 n.o., 21b, 2x6) continued in the same vein.

With 38 needed from three overs, Ambati Rayudu, turning out for the last time in the IPL, hammered Mohit for two sixes and a four (19, 8b, 1x4, 2x6). But Mohit brought GT right back into the game by claiming Rayudu and M.S. Dhoni off back-to-back balls.

READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT HERE