CSK vs SRH match highlights and analysis

IPL 2023: Jadeja, Conway fashion Chennai’s fourth win. Here’s everything you need to know about the match in just five minutes.

Ayan AcharyaDivyakriti Singh
22 April, 2023 07:54 IST
IPL 2023: Jadeja, Conway fashion Chennai’s fourth win. Here’s everything you need to know about the match in just five minutes.

Those hoping for twists and turns akin to an Alfred Hitchcock novel would have been disappointed with Sunrisers Hyderabad’s seven-wicket defeat against the Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday night.

Ravindra Jadeja’s 3 for 22 set up a CSK win that was bookended by some coruscating strokeplay.

Defending a modest 134, the Sunrisers bowlers could not muster any venom as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway pranced to 60 after the first six overs.

Enveloped by the ear-splitting hoots, whistles, and cheers, Conway hit four fours and a six in Marco Jansen’s third to shrink the target in no time, and his unbeaten 57-ball 77 eventually condemned SRH to its fourth defeat of the season.

Earlier, after the Super Kings elected to bowl, SRH’s innings was a typical spin challenge. Abhishek Sharma, a left-hander, opened for Sunrisers instead of Mayank Agarwal in an attempt to shield Harry Brook in case the host bowled more spin up front.

-Ayan Acharya

READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT HERE

