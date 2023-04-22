CSK vs SRH match highlights and analysis

Those hoping for twists and turns akin to an Alfred Hitchcock novel would have been disappointed with Sunrisers Hyderabad’s seven-wicket defeat against the Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday night.

Ravindra Jadeja’s 3 for 22 set up a CSK win that was bookended by some coruscating strokeplay.

Defending a modest 134, the Sunrisers bowlers could not muster any venom as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway pranced to 60 after the first six overs.

Enveloped by the ear-splitting hoots, whistles, and cheers, Conway hit four fours and a six in Marco Jansen’s third to shrink the target in no time, and his unbeaten 57-ball 77 eventually condemned SRH to its fourth defeat of the season.

Earlier, after the Super Kings elected to bowl, SRH’s innings was a typical spin challenge. Abhishek Sharma, a left-hander, opened for Sunrisers instead of Mayank Agarwal in an attempt to shield Harry Brook in case the host bowled more spin up front.

-Ayan Acharya

