David Beckham: My favourite game of the tournament was the Argentina vs Netherlands game

We were all shocked when Saudi [Arabia] beat the Argentinians. I don’t think I’ve ever seen countries come together as we’ve seen in this World Cup. We have seen when the Moroccans have gone as far as they have done, you have Qataris celebrating it, and you have the Saudis celebrating.

Level of play in the first winter World Cup

The level of play has been incredible. And I said this before the tournament started. People said it isn’t ideal. I was always a supporter of it. Just because I feel that in past World Cups, I’ve been part of, I’ve gone from a long, gruelling season into a World Cup.

Of course, you have some kind of exhaustion, mentally and physically. I knew that these players were coming into this World Cup, and once they were into it, then their fitness levels and energy were going to be a lot higher, and the level of the games was going to be higher, and that’s proved right.

I think the level of the play has been incredible. But my favourite thing about this World Cup is seeing fans together, seeing young children from England integrated with the fans from Morocco, or Saudi and celebrating their success. I don’t think I’ve seen a World Cup like this before. I don’t think I’ve seen fans come together like this before.

FULL INTERVIEW: FIFA World Cup: Real privilege to be here and see the level of football in Qatar, says Beckham