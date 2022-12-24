Watch: David Warner takes swipe at Cricket Australia for lack of support

Veteran David Warner accused Cricket Australia Saturday of a lack of support in his appeal against a lifetime leadership ban and revealed he struggled mentally during the recent series against the West Indies.

The dynamic opener and former Test vice-captain was banned from any leadership role over his part in the Cape Town ball-tampering affair in 2018.

He launched a bid to overturn the sanction in February but gave up the fight on the eve of the second Test against the West Indies in Adelaide this month.

Warner was furious that the process had dragged on so long and that an independent review panel wanted to make the hearing public, which he said would be traumatic for his young family.

RELATED STORIES:

The 36-year-old, who will play his 100th Test in the Boxing Day clash against South Africa in Melbourne, said it left him struggling mentally leading into the first Test against the Caribbean team in Perth, where he scored 5 and 48.

“My mental health probably wasn’t where I needed to be at, to be 100 percent -- and that was challenging at the time,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

“If I had my way, we would have had that (the review) all sorted.

“From the CA point of view, I didn’t really have any support,” he added.

“My teammates and the staff in our team were absolutely amazing, and my family and friends, so they really got me through that period.”