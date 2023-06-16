Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Thousands celebrate NBA champion Denver Nuggets at parade

Thousands of supporters watch along the streets of Denver as the NBA champion Nuggets celebrate their first league crown with a victory parade three days after beating the Miami Heat to win the NBA Finals. On the night of the win, the team celebrated with champagne and cigars in the locker room.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 14:04 IST , Denver, United States - 2 MINS READ

AFP

Thousands of supporters watched along the streets of Denver on Thursday as the NBA champion Nuggets celebrated their first league crown with a victory parade.

Three days after beating the Miami Heat to win the best-of-seven NBA Finals in five games, the Nuggets showed off a championship trophy finally captured after 47 NBA campaigns.

With cigars being lit and champagne and beer flowing, players waved to supporters. NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic and teammate Jamal Murray rode in a fire truck retractable ladder bucket as the crowd cheered block after block.

“This is amazing. This is unreal,” Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon said. “I never imagined this at all.”

The crowd stunned Nuggets swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

“I’m overwhelmed. There are so many people out here,” he said. “I’m excited everybody has come to cheer us on. Look at the crowd. It’s crazy. I’m just enjoying being a part of history. I love it. Unbelievable fans.”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said seeing all the fans screaming their joy was bringing home the impact of the team’s achievement.

“It’s starting to hit me,” Malone said. “Being with my closest friends, lining these streets on the parade route, this is love, man. This is support. This is 47 years in the making. Unbelievable. So proud of this moment.

Malone also stressed his feeling that the Nuggets had more titles in them.

“Thanks to Nuggets Nation. I appreciate your patience,” he said. “What a great day to celebrate this championship. But we’re not done yet.”

Related Topics

NBA /

Miami Heat /

Denver Nuggets

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thousands celebrate NBA champion Denver Nuggets at parade
    AFP
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: Australia Playing XI in focus vs Stokes’ England; Toss, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Berhalter set to return as US coach
    AFP
  4. Indonesia Open 2023, Quarterfinal LIVE Score: Srikanth, Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag in action
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Denver’s title clinching win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. Thousands celebrate NBA champion Denver Nuggets at parade
    AFP
  2. Ashes 2023 Preview: Test champ Australia well-prepared but ‘Bazball’ England here to wreck party?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Watch: Arshdeep Singh takes four wickets in a game on County debut for Kent
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kylian Mbappe doesn’t want to leave PSG yet, but should he? - The Frenchman’s contract saga explained
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. Watch: City celebrates historic treble with fans in unique tram parade
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thousands celebrate NBA champion Denver Nuggets at parade
    AFP
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: Australia Playing XI in focus vs Stokes’ England; Toss, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Berhalter set to return as US coach
    AFP
  4. Indonesia Open 2023, Quarterfinal LIVE Score: Srikanth, Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag in action
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Denver’s title clinching win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment