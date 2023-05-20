Videos

WATCH- Padikkal: Losing close games cost Rajasthan Royals this season

Devdutt Padikkal’s 50 off 30 combined with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s half-century helped Rajasthan stay in the running for the IPL 2023 playoffs. He speaks about his performance in this video.

Team Sportstar
DHARAMSHALA 20 May, 2023 09:33 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal (50, 36b, 8x4) and Devdutt Padikkal’s (51, 30b, 5x4, 3x6) fifties were complemented by Shimron Hetmyer’s cameo as Rajasthan Royals ensured it had its neck just above the water in the race for the IPL playoffs with a four-wicket win over Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday.

As PBKS failed to reach the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season, life came full circle for Impact Player Dhruv Jurel, who had announced himself with a brilliant knock in a losing cause against the same opposition earlier in the tournament.

With six needed off three balls and the sea of red in Dharamsala geeing up Rahul Chahar, Jurel dealt PBKS the fatal blow and silenced the crowd with a six down the ground.

Hetmyer had done his bit in getting under the skin of the home side with a match-winning knock and some theatrics. With the asking rate nearing 10 with four overs remaining, Hetmyer was dropped on 36 off Sam Curran and then survived a caught behind decision in the same over after it was overturned on appeal. A frustrated Curran exchanged words with Hetmyer, who kept his calm before being dismissed by the Englishman with nine runs needed.

The platform was laid by Jaiswal and Padikkal’s 73-run stand after Buttler set the record for the most ducks scored in a single season of the IPL.

