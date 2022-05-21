Videos

From Mondo Duplantis to Anderson Peters - Winners of the 2022 Doha Diamond League

A number of meeting records were made as a windy evening in Doha, Qatar saw some of the world's best athletes begin their Diamond League campaigns. Here's a recap of the winners.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 May, 2022 11:31 IST

From Mondo Duplantis to Anderson Peters - Winners of the 2022 Doha Diamond League

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 May, 2022 11:31 IST
From Mondo Duplantis to Anderson Peters - Winners of the 2022 Doha Diamond League
MI vs DC, IPL 2022: Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: CSK vs RR head-to-head record, players to watch out for
Nikhat Zareen - Meet India's boxing world champion

Read more stories on Videos.

 More Videos
Record breakers Gokulam Kerala ready for AFC Cup challenge
Shreyas Iyer
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2022: Predicted XI, players to watch out for, head-to-head stats
IPL 2022: MI vs SRH head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022 head-to-head: RR vs LSG predicted XI, players to watch out for
CSK vs GT, IPL 2022: Predicted XI, players to watch out for
IPL 2022 most wickets: Wanindu Hasaranga leads Purple Cap race
IPL 2022 most runs: Jos Buttler leads Orange Cap race
KKR vs SRH head-to-head record, players to watch out for in crucial IPL 2022 match
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App