Videos Johnson wins Masters on day of records Dustin Johnson finally clinched an elusive second major title with a five-stroke victory at the Masters. Team Sportstar 16 November, 2020 15:09 IST Team Sportstar 16 November, 2020 15:09 IST Johnson wins Masters on day of records Gareth Southgate reveals he contracted coronavirus Bolt admits Ronaldo is 'definitely' faster than him Sinner makes Italian Open era history More Videos Johnson leads The Masters heading into final round World Cup qualifiers: Uruguay beats Colombia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil beats Venezuela Maradona leaves hospital to continue recovery Southgate looking forward to Scotland derby at Euro 2020 F1: Turkish Grand Prix preview Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals - fans weigh on the IPL 2020 final MI vs DC Head to Head Records, IPL 2020 Final: IPL Playoffs record, players to watch out for