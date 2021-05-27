Videos Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero Erling Haaland's exploits have seen him top score in the Champions League and win the Player of the Season award in the Bundesliga, bringing much joy to his boyhood club Bryne FC. AFP 27 May, 2021 12:31 IST AFP 27 May, 2021 12:31 IST Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero Watch: Europa League final - What's at stake for Solskjaer and Emery? Crypto Cup preview: Who is competing, prize money, Bitcoin value, format explained What's the ethical cost of going ahead with Tokyo 2020, asks a Swiss equestrian rider More Videos Casual, practical - Australia unveils Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony informs Manchester City wins Premier League - one-shot reveal Tokyo Games can be 'beacon of hope' says World Athletics chief Coe Chris Morris: Would have never left the IPL 2021 bubble IPL 2021 SRH vs MI, Match 31: Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers Fleming: We just could not shut down Pollard Pollard: Match-winning knock against teams like CSK stuff people will speak about IPL 2021, Match 29: PBKS vs DC - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers