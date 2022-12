CREDIT: Sky Sports

After watching his club teammates represent their respective nations at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar Norwegian striker Erling Haaland is ready to shine once again as the Premier League season resumes.

In just 13 Premier League matches, Haaland has scored 18 goals for Manchester City. He showed signs of rustiness before scoring in a 3-2 League Cup fourth-round win against Liverpool.

City faces Leeds United on Wednesday.