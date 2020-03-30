Videos

Fans turn to Belarus to fill void as virus puts sport on hold

Football fans are forced to watch Belarusian football, with most leagues on hold.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 March, 2020 10:25 IST
Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez wins as MotoGP goes virtual
Work continues on Tokyo Olympics venues despite uncertain future
Naomi Osaka 'united by emotion' for Tokyo Olympics
Born this day - N'Golo Kante turns 29
On this day: Clarke leads Australia to fifth ODI World Cup win
Brighton expecting Premier League to be played behind closed doors
Adidas athletes come together for #HomeTeam campaign
Rafael Nadal offers Red Cross support amid COVID-19 outbreak
Analysts predict postponed Olympics to cost 6 billion dollars
Rubiales won't rush remaining fixtures once season resumes
Bach unsure of exact Olympics 2021 date amid calendar chaos
Atletico Madrid pays tribute to coronavirus health workers