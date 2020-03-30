Videos Fans turn to Belarus to fill void as virus puts sport on hold Football fans are forced to watch Belarusian football, with most leagues on hold. Team Sportstar 30 March, 2020 10:25 IST Team Sportstar 30 March, 2020 10:25 IST Alex Marquez wins as MotoGP goes virtual Work continues on Tokyo Olympics venues despite uncertain future Naomi Osaka 'united by emotion' for Tokyo Olympics Born this day - N'Golo Kante turns 29 More Videos On this day: Clarke leads Australia to fifth ODI World Cup win Brighton expecting Premier League to be played behind closed doors Adidas athletes come together for #HomeTeam campaign Rafael Nadal offers Red Cross support amid COVID-19 outbreak Analysts predict postponed Olympics to cost 6 billion dollars Rubiales won't rush remaining fixtures once season resumes Bach unsure of exact Olympics 2021 date amid calendar chaos Atletico Madrid pays tribute to coronavirus health workers