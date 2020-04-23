Videos Videos Throwback: Fernando Torres' First Goal For Chelsea Spanish striker Fernando Torres played for Chelsea between 2011 and 2015. He donned the Blues jersey 110 times and scored 20 goals for the club. Team Sportstar 23 April, 2020 19:46 IST Team Sportstar 23 April, 2020 19:46 IST Fernando Torres scored his first goal for Chelsea against West Ham in April 2011. The goal was Chelsea's second in their 3-0 win. The Spanish striker played for Chelsea between 2011 and 2015. He donned the Blues jersey 110 times and scored 20 goals for the Premier League club. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.