Floyd Mayweather to fight Youtuber Logan Paul in exhibition match

Floyd Mayweather, the former five-weight boxing world champion, has announced he will take on Youtuber Logan Paul in a "special exhibition" fight in February 2021.

Team Sportstar
07 December, 2020 10:31 IST
07 December, 2020 10:31 IST
07 December, 2020 10:31 IST
