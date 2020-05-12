Videos Football a welcome distraction in tough times: Ramos Sergio Ramos said football's return would be a welcomed distraction for fans who are having a difficult time Team Sportstar 12 May, 2020 14:41 IST Team Sportstar 12 May, 2020 14:41 IST Football a welcome distraction in tough times: Ramos Born this day: Real Madrid's Marcelo turns 32 UFC proved pro sports can return safely- Dana White Fergie had fear factor at Manchester United - Giggs More Videos NBA 2019-20 - What might have been? Top five most successful Test captains Postponed Women’s Euro 2021 deserves own stage - Wiegman Wiegman backs USA women’s equal pay fight Bundesliga returns: Can Dortmund end its title drought? Pochettino could manage any club in the world: Poyet Atletico Madrid players return to training Players recovering from injury a positive to coronavirus football break - Kohfeldt