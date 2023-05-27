WATCH: Shubman Gill’s 129 takes Gujarat to its second IPL final; GT vs MI match analysis

| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

That Shubman Gill was capable of reaching stratospheric levels of batsmanship was seldom in doubt.

On Friday, a packed Narendra Modi Stadium experienced it firsthand as he led Gujarat Titans (GT) to its second straight Indian Premier League final, against Chennai Super Kings, with a 62-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI).

Gill’s century (129, 60b, 7x4, 10x6), his third in four innings, was T20 batting at its purest. This was especially true of the latter half of the knock. The 23-year-old took 32 balls to get to his half-century. Off the next 28, he smashed 79 to help his side reach 233 for three.

MI’s reply was off to a wretched start. Ishan Kishan didn’t come out to bat because of a concussion; Cameron Green retired hurt early on after being hit on the elbow; and Rohit Sharma was out cheaply, with Josh Little completing a fine catch at short fine-leg.

READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT HERE