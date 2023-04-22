GT vs LSG match highlights and analysis

Defending champion Gujarat Titans pulled off a heist of epic proportions defending a modest score of 135 to beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing 136, the Super Giants were cruising to victory at 98 for one after 13 overs, with skipper K.L. Rahul (68) leading the charge for the home team with a fine half-century.

But Afghan left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmed (2/18) bowled Titans back into contention, taking two crucial wickets of Krunal Pandya (23) and Nicholas Pooran while giving away only five runs in his last two overs.

On a tricky pitch for stroke-making, Rahul looked serene, taking his side to 53 for no loss in the PowerPlay with Kyle Mayers. He started by hitting Mohammed Shami for three consecutive boundaries in his second over, pulling him twice before guiding one past point. Later, he welcomed Rashid Khan with two more fours off his first two deliveries.

Rahul and Krunal (23) added 51 runs for the second wicket, with the skipper getting to his 50 off 38 balls, putting their team on course for victory before they imploded.