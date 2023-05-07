WATCH- Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill power GT to a 56-run win over LSG; match analysis in 5 mins

| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill made batting look easy on a Narendra Modi Stadium surface that appeared dry, with the oddball stopping. Braving the sweltering conditions on Sunday afternoon, the openers forged a 142-run stand to guide Gujarat Titans to 227 for two - the fourth-highest total this season - and eventually paved the way for the team’s 56-run win against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2023 fixture.

The Lucknow outfit, which won the toss and put Titans in, had no respite despite deploying eight bowlers as boundaries flowed in the PowerPlay and Saha (81, 43b, 10x4, 4x6) reached his half-century in just 20 deliveries.

The seasoned campaigner, who’s been out of India reckoning, rode on his experience and hammered Mohsin Khan for a couple of fours and followed it up with a six and a four off Avesh Khan in the first two overs. He continued with his assault in Mohsin’s next over and eventually brought up his first fifty of the season with a six off Yash Thakur.

As Titans scored at 13 runs per over and bettered their overall record of most runs in the PowerPlay, with 78 in six overs, Gill (94 n.o., 51b, 2x4, 7x6) looked subdued initially. But as the game progressed, the youngster upped the rate and made life difficult for the LSG bowlers.