WATCH: GT vs PBKS match highlights and analysis

Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in an IPL 2023 match on Thursday, thanks to the visitor’s all-round bowling performance and the host’s egregious batting display.

Chasing 154 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Titans matched Kings’ PowerPlay haul of 52 with an over to spare, riding on opener Wriddhiman Saha’s 18-ball 30. Kagiso Rabada, replacing Nathan Ellis in the playing XI, removed Saha for his 100th IPL wicket.

But in a touch of irony for Punjab, the run chase was anchored by a man hailing from its own land, Shubman Gill. The effervescent right-hander drove and cut effortlessly, and the lightening quick outfield did the rest as Gujarat rode on Gill’s 49-ball 67 to get back to winning ways.

Sam Curran gave Titans a brief scare when, with seven needed off six, he dismissed Gill to make it six needed off four. But Rahul Tewatia sealed the deal with a four.

Earlier, Mohit Sharma returned to IPL for the first time since 2020 and finished with two for 18 in his four overs, dismissing Jitesh Sharma and Curran. Bowling first, Titans needed two balls to strike on a Mohali pitch that offered encouragement in terms of carry and some seam movement to go alongside early swing.

