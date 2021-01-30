Videos

Guardiola pokes fun at pundits over Man City favourites tag

The Spaniard cited earlier predictions that his side may even struggle to finish in the top four.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 January, 2021 15:18 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 January, 2021 15:18 IST
Match Practice for the Pros
Tennis stars happy to end quarantine on light note ahead of Australian Open
Serena Williams
Australian Open: Tennis stars begin preparations
Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel not scared by Chelsea hire-and-fire policy
Rory Burns
Rory Burns prepared for life in the bubble in India
 More Videos
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho admits latest Harry Kane blow is not a 'nothing injury'
ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
Australia Day
Explainer: What is Australia Day and where does Cricket Australia come into the picture?
Mesut Ozil
Ozil says it's a dream to play for Fenerbahce
Kobe Bryant
Remember when Kobe Bryant signed off with 60 points?
Frank Lampard
Did Chelsea sack Lampard too soon?