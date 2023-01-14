Videos

Cloned horse raises hopes for equestrian sports in China

Born last June from a surrogate mother, “Zhuang Zhuang” was produced by the Beijing laboratory Sinogene and is a clone of a horse imported from Germany.

AFP
Beijing 14 January, 2023 22:18 IST
Beijing 14 January, 2023 22:18 IST

Born last June from a surrogate mother, “Zhuang Zhuang” was produced by the Beijing laboratory Sinogene and is a clone of a horse imported from Germany.

Meet Zhuang Zhuang, a cloned horse giving equestrian sports in China hope
Zhuang Zhuang is the first from the “warmblood” group of breeds to be born in China and to be officially approved by the China Horse Industry Association. | Video Credit: AFP

A Chinese company presented a cloned horse to the public on Thursday that is the first of its kind born in the country and approved for equestrian sport.

The cloning of competition and thoroughbred horses has been practised in several countries since the early 2000s, particularly for genetic improvements.

Born last June from a surrogate mother, “Zhuang Zhuang” was produced by the Beijing laboratory Sinogene and is a clone of a horse imported from Germany.

The black animal is the first from the “warmblood” group of breeds to be born in China and to be officially approved by the China Horse Industry Association.

“Warmbloods” are generally light horses with a lively temperament.

Also Read
Olympic champion Choong vows to quit if modern pentathlon ditches equestrianism

Equestrian sports, especially show jumping, have been making strides in China in recent years.

But a shortage of high-performance horses and a lag in breeding technologies are limiting growth.

“I spoke with (Chinese) riders who participate in the Olympics. All of them have more than one horse, usually two or three. Each horse costs from a few million to 10 million yuan ($1.5 million),” Mi Jidong, CEO of Sinogene, told AFP.

“Cloning can help reduce the price of breeding and raising horses.”

Also Read
Fouaad Mirza: I was drained after Tokyo Olympics, my horses kept me going

Producing competitive horses in China by cloning should make it less dependent on costly imported animals to supply Chinese equestrian sports.

The world’s first cloned horse was born in Italy in 2003.

Chinese animal cloning companies have made significant progress in recent years, with technologies now relatively mature for sheep, cows, pigs, dogs and cats.

All videos

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Premier League 5 Things - Can Gunners maintain title charge as season resumes?

WATCH: Arteta trusting Jesus deputy Nketiah more every day

WATCH: Klopp delighted to see Messi claim World Cup glory

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us