I want to go to NASA now: Nunes sees no limits after win

Two-weight UFC champion Amanda Nunes struggled to contain her delight as she created yet more history after dominating Felicia Spencer to defend the women's featherweight title for the first time.

Team Sportstar
08 June, 2020 11:07 IST
