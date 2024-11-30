‘India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy’: MEA spokesperson Jaiswal

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday announced that the Indian cricket team is unlikely to travel for the Champions Trophy scheduled in Pakistan next year.
“The BCCI has issued a statement, so I would refer you to the statement they have said that there are security concerns there, and therefore, it is unlikely the team will be going there”, Randhir said in a press conference.
A hybrid model is the most favourable outcome as per earlier reports. Back channel talks were on to convince Pakistan to agree to the hybrid model, in which India would play their matches in the UAE.
Pakistan agreed to host last year’s Asia Cup after India refused to travel across the border. Pakistan hosted only four matches while Sri Lanka, who were picked as the second venue, hosted nine matches, including the final.
India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket since the 2012-13 season. India have not travelled to Pakistan for cricket series since the 2008 Asia Cup. The two teams, however, have met in ICC and Asian Cricket Council tournaments.
