Video | India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy: Historian K Arumugam looks back at Chennai’s tryst with hockey’s fiercest rivalry

Be it competitive spirit or crowd response, the India-Pakistan rivalry is unparalleled in the world of hockey. Historian K Arumugam looks back at his memories of this rivalry over the years ahead of the big-ticket clash in the Asian Champions Trophy. 

Published : Aug 09, 2023 14:26 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan

