Videos Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open Invictus Games Prince Harry opened the Invictus Games ceremony that he created for disabled military veterans. He praised the courage and presence of the Ukraine team in The Netherlands, while the Ukrainian competitors receive a standing ovation. AFP 18 April, 2022 13:27 IST