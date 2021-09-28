Videos MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will hope to claim its first win of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 when it faces KL Rahul's Punjab Kings on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 28 September, 2021 06:39 IST Team Sportstar 28 September, 2021 06:39 IST KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI Chris Morris: It's crunch time for us, need to start winning games IPL 2021 match recap: Roy, Williamson help SRH play spoilsport, beat RR by seven wickets Harshal Patel: T20 World Cup selection not in my hands Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Markram: Ravi Bishnoi is growing from strength to strength Trevor Bayliss points out what's going wrong with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 Dr Aaron Horschig, the squat university guru behind Mirabai Chanu's weightlifting Olympic medal Race for the IPL 2021 Orange cap - top 5 runscorers so far Race for the IPL 2021 purple cap - top 5 wicket takers so far SRH vs RR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI IPL 2021 match recap: Punjab stays alive in playoff race, Sunrisers crash out of tournament IPL 2021 match recap: Delhi Capitals make playoffs, beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs