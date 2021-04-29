Videos

IPL 2021, Match 24: MI vs RR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

IPL 2021, MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians has won just one of its last five meetings against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
29 April, 2021 08:34 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
29 April, 2021 08:34 IST
IPL 2021, Match 24: MI vs RR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers
IPL 2021 Match 22: DC vs RCB - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers
Kane Williamson: I am getting tired of coming second in Super Overs
IPL 2021: COVID-19 crisis difficult to comprehend, says Chris Morris
 More Videos
IPL 2021: Ferguson will push for selection, says Hussey
Watch: Suryakumar Yadav on Mumbai's middle order woes, Delhi leg and more
Ravi Bishnoi: KL Rahul asked me to wait for an opportunity and I did
IPL 2021: Just kept things simple, says RCB century-maker Padikkal
Kumar Sangakkara: One in top four has to score big
IPL 2021, Match 17: PBKS vs MI - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham timeline- a look back at the Special One's time with the Spurs
IPL 2021, Match 15: KKR vs CSK - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers