Videos RR vs MI Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch IPL 2021, RR VS MI: Sanju Samson's RR and Rohit Sharma's MI are on sixth and seventh respectively with 10 points but RR is ahead due to a better net run-rate. Team Sportstar 05 October, 2021 06:38 IST Team Sportstar 05 October, 2021 06:38 IST RR vs MI Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch DC vs CSK Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch Mithali Raj: Need to take a cue from MS Dhoni on how to win tosses Pooja Vastrakar: India's find of the Pink Ball Test Read more stories on Videos. More Videos KKR vs SRH, Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Playing XI prediction, squads, head to head stats, key players, where to watch Keeping Kalaripayattu alive: A malayali grandmother's effort to take the Indian martial art to girls Mandhana: Practised celebration so many times, got shy after century RR vs CSK Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch MI vs DC, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI Smriti Mandhana: Told myself not to look at the scoreboard, started off like an ODI KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI