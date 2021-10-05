Videos

RR vs MI Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch

IPL 2021, RR VS MI: Sanju Samson's RR and Rohit Sharma's MI are on sixth and seventh respectively with 10 points but RR is ahead due to a better net run-rate.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 October, 2021 06:38 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 October, 2021 06:38 IST
RR vs MI Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch
DC vs CSK Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch
Mithali Raj: Need to take a cue from MS Dhoni on how to win tosses
Pooja Vastrakar: India's find of the Pink Ball Test

Read more stories on Videos.

 More Videos
KKR vs SRH, Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Playing XI prediction, squads, head to head stats, key players, where to watch
Keeping Kalaripayattu alive: A malayali grandmother's effort to take the Indian martial art to girls
Mandhana: Practised celebration so many times, got shy after century
RR vs CSK Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch
MI vs DC, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI
Smriti Mandhana: Told myself not to look at the scoreboard, started off like an ODI
KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App