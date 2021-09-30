Videos

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI

IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK: Kane Williamson's SRH, coming off a win in its last match, will face the high on confidence CSK, led by MS Dhoni on Thursday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 September, 2021 06:18 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 September, 2021 06:18 IST
PSG fans hail Messi's first goal for club
IPL 2021 match recap: Punjab Kings stutter once more, Mumbai Indians win
IPL 2021 match recap: KKR beats DC in a match filled with nerves, drama and an on-field spat
Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson
RR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI

Read more stories on Videos.

 More Videos
Bark alert! Dogs ride waves in annual surfing competition in California
MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI
KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI
Chris Morris: It's crunch time for us, need to start winning games
IPL 2021 match recap: Roy, Williamson help SRH play spoilsport, beat RR by seven wickets
Harshal Patel: T20 World Cup selection not in my hands
Markram: Ravi Bishnoi is growing from strength to strength
Trevor Bayliss points out what's going wrong with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App