CSK vs RCB Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2 live: Most runs, most wickets, predicted XIs

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will face Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.

24 September, 2021 06:49 IST
IPL 2021 recap: KKR beats MI by 7 wickets, Mumbai's second loss on the trot
Shreyas Iyer on return from injury, playing under Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals' playoff bid
Who will take over as RCB captain once Virat Kohli steps down?

Trevor Bayliss on SRH loss to DC: Give Delhi the credit, it was a little bit of an upset
From Ronaldo, Messi to Iniesta: Forbes 10 richest male footballers
MI vs KKR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI
IPL 2021 recap: DC beats SRH by 8 wickets, Natarajan in isolation after positive COVID-19 test
T. Natarajan
Sportstar Explains: How did SRH v DC get green signal despite Natarajan testing positive for COVID-19?
Pankaj Advani wins 24th World title in Doha - All you need to know
Anil Kumble: Markram-Pooran partnership a positive, unfortunate they couldn't finish
Meg Lanning's Australia beats India Women by nine wickets to claim 25th straight ODI win