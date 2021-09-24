Videos CSK vs RCB Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2 live: Most runs, most wickets, predicted XIs IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will face Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. Team Sportstar 24 September, 2021 06:49 IST Team Sportstar 24 September, 2021 06:49 IST IPL 2021 recap: KKR beats MI by 7 wickets, Mumbai's second loss on the trot CSK vs RCB Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2 live: Most runs, most wickets, predicted XIs Shreyas Iyer on return from injury, playing under Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals' playoff bid Who will take over as RCB captain once Virat Kohli steps down? Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Trevor Bayliss on SRH loss to DC: Give Delhi the credit, it was a little bit of an upset From Ronaldo, Messi to Iniesta: Forbes 10 richest male footballers MI vs KKR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI IPL 2021 recap: DC beats SRH by 8 wickets, Natarajan in isolation after positive COVID-19 test Sportstar Explains: How did SRH v DC get green signal despite Natarajan testing positive for COVID-19? Pankaj Advani wins 24th World title in Doha - All you need to know Anil Kumble: Markram-Pooran partnership a positive, unfortunate they couldn't finish Meg Lanning's Australia beats India Women by nine wickets to claim 25th straight ODI win