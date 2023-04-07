Videos

IPL 2023: We were thoroughly outplayed, says RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar

IPL 2023: After RCB’s 81-run loss to KKR, head coach Sanjay Bangar said that there is no one-size fits all solution to the side’s batting issues and called for a rethink of their batting strategy.

Team Sportstar
07 April, 2023 12:43 IST
07 April, 2023 12:43 IST

IPL 2023: After RCB’s 81-run loss to KKR, head coach Sanjay Bangar said that there is no one-size fits all solution to the side’s batting issues and called for a rethink of their batting strategy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Sanjay Bangar said his side was outplayed in all departments in its 81-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

RCB won the toss and put KKR in to bat. Powered by a Shardul Thakur fifty, KKR put up 204/7 in the first innings. Soon after, the bowlers came to the party, bowling out RCB for 123 runs in 17.4 overs.

“This is a good chasing ground. The pitch was a little bit two-paced but right towards the end, the batters were able to play their shots so its about keeping wickets in hand. And when you’re chasing a score of over 200, there is pressure. We started really well but Varun (Chakravarthy) and Sunil (Narine) came in and applied pressure. During the middle overs, we lost our way. We were outplayed in all departments of the game,” Bangar said after the match.

Read the match report here.

Check out the over-by-over highlights of the game here.

All videos

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Australian Open 2023 Preview - Djokovic returns, Nadal gets tough draw

WATCH: Premier League 5 Things - Can Gunners maintain title charge as season resumes?

WATCH: Arteta trusting Jesus deputy Nketiah more every day

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us