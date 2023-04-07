IPL 2023: We were thoroughly outplayed, says RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar

Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Sanjay Bangar said his side was outplayed in all departments in its 81-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

RCB won the toss and put KKR in to bat. Powered by a Shardul Thakur fifty, KKR put up 204/7 in the first innings. Soon after, the bowlers came to the party, bowling out RCB for 123 runs in 17.4 overs.

“This is a good chasing ground. The pitch was a little bit two-paced but right towards the end, the batters were able to play their shots so its about keeping wickets in hand. And when you’re chasing a score of over 200, there is pressure. We started really well but Varun (Chakravarthy) and Sunil (Narine) came in and applied pressure. During the middle overs, we lost our way. We were outplayed in all departments of the game,” Bangar said after the match.

