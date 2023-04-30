Delhi Capitals’ Mitchell Marsh was the pick of the DC bowlers with a spell of 4/27. He also stepped up after David Warner’s dismissal, stitching a crucial century stand with Phil Salt. Marsh’s 63 off 39 kept Delhi in the game but the side fell nine runs short.
IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss
Mitchell Marsh starred with bat and ball for Delhi Capitals in a losing cause against Sunrisers Hyderabad but defended the inexperienced Indian youngsters in the side for Delhi’s poor run in IPL 2023.
30 April, 2023 15:35 IST
