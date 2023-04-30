Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

Mitchell Marsh starred with bat and ball for Delhi Capitals in a losing cause against Sunrisers Hyderabad but defended the inexperienced Indian youngsters in the side for Delhi’s poor run in IPL 2023.

Team Sportstar
30 April, 2023 15:35 IST
30 April, 2023 15:35 IST
| Video Credit: TATA IPL

Mitchell Marsh starred with bat and ball for Delhi Capitals in a losing cause against Sunrisers Hyderabad but defended the inexperienced Indian youngsters in the side for Delhi’s poor run in IPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals’ Mitchell Marsh was the pick of the DC bowlers with a spell of 4/27. He also stepped up after David Warner’s dismissal, stitching a crucial century stand with Phil Salt. Marsh’s 63 off 39 kept Delhi in the game but the side fell nine runs short.

All videos

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans’ Vijay Shankar not thinking about World Cup squad chances

WATCH: KKR vs GT match highlights and analysis

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us