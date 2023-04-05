Videos

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans’ David Miller hails ‘team man’ Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans have maintained an impeccable chasing record in the IPL thus far. David Miller addressed that, the influence of skipper Hardik Pandya and performances from Sai Sudharsan after GT’s win over Delhi Capitals.

Team Sportstar
05 April, 2023 14:48 IST
