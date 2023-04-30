Videos

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans’ Vijay Shankar not thinking about World Cup squad chances

Vijay Shankar, who has scored two half-centuries from six games at an average of 49.75 and strike rate of 165.83, is not thinking about a potential call-up to the Indian team for the ODI World Cup later this year.

Team Sportstar
KOLKATA 30 April, 2023 15:25 IST
| Video Credit: TATA IPL

Vijay Shankar feels that a fresh approach has resulted in his improved showing of late.

Having played some useful knocks, including the 24-ball unbeaten 51 to take Gujarat Titans to victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Saturday, all-rounder Vijay said the work he put in reflected in his game.

“I was out for five-six months due to injury. I did pretty well in the Ranji Trophy. I changed a lot of things. Not just diet, I also worked a lot on the mental aspect of my game. With all that, the (GT) management also helped me here. It’s coming out good for me,” said Vijay.

Crediting the GT management for the team’s good showing, Vijay said different players raised their game and performed for the side in different matches.

