IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers living the IPL dream, helps LSG seal opening win with fifty on debut

IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers is happy to make the most of opportunities given to him as he scored a fluent fifty on debut for the Lucknow Super Giants against Delhi Capitals in the 2023 Indian Premier League. 

Team Sportstar
02 April, 2023 15:39 IST
Kyle Mayers of Lucknow Super Giants during match 3 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on the 1st April 2023

Kyle Mayers of Lucknow Super Giants during match 3 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on the 1st April 2023 | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

